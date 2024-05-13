Poll: Donald Trump and Joe Biden Virtually Tied in Virginia

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are virtually tied in Virginia, a Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research survey found.

The poll found Biden and Trump neck-and-neck in the Old Dominion State. Biden garnered 43 percent support, while Trump saw 42 percent support. That is well within the survey’s ± 4.4 percent margin of error.

Another 14 percent remained undecided:

Virginia has voted consistently blue since the 2008 election of former President Barack Obama. Before that, the state was a Republican stronghold.

In 2016, Trump lost the state by 5.3 percent, and, in 2020, Trump lost the state by 10.1 percent. In all, the survey concluded that Virginia is “once again a purple state with the presidential race between Joe Biden (43%) and Donald Trump (42%)” and “very competitive.”

The survey’s results come as Trump makes a play for traditionally blue states, including New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Virginia.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump told Breitbart News during an exclusive December interview.

“I’m going to do rallies. I’m going to do speeches. I’m going to work them,” Trump said. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to work them as hard as I work Pennsylvania, where I’m doing very well.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

In addition, some top Democrat strategists have privately been warning party leaders about the possibility that Virginia could be competitive for some time now, with one senior aide to a very high-ranking Democrat telling Breitbart News months ago that it could be a “sleeper battleground state” in November 2024. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, obviously won in 2021 in Virginia—and it is a state that Republicans dominated for decades in presidential races until Obama came along in 2008. Democrats celebrated some minor victories in state legislature elections in November 2023, but those were extremely tight margins and not nearly as big as they could have been even though Democrats did flip control of the state House of Delegates.

Trump is sticking to his word, as well, as he held a massive rally in New Jersey on Saturday, attracting roughly 100,000 people in the Garden State:

Exit polls released in March demonstrated another advantage for Trump in some of these states. In Virginia, specifically, immigration emerged as a top issue for Republicans, followed by the economy — two of Trump’s strong suits.