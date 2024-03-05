Republicans in North Carolina and Virginia say immigration is their top issue heading into the 2024 presidential election, exit polls on Tuesday revealed.

As GOP voters went out to vote on Super Tuesday, pluralities in North Carolina and Virginia said immigration is their number one issue. In North Carolina, according to a CBS News exit poll, 43 percent of North Carolina Republican primary voters said their top issue is immigration followed by 31 percent who said the economy is their top issue.

In Virginia, where mass immigration has dramatically changed the state’s demographics, the exit poll finds that 37 percent of Republican primary voters said immigration is their number one issue.

About 33 percent of Republicans in Virginia said the economy is their top issue.

The exit polling comes as Republican voters in Iowa and New Hampshire similarly named immigration their number one issue heading into the presidential election.

President Joe Biden, since taking office in late January 2021, has overseen the arrival of more than 7.2 million illegal aliens at the United States-Mexico border — the equivalent of about two years of U.S. births.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have privately said that about 85 percent of illegal aliens arriving at the border are released into the U.S. interior via Biden’s Catch-and-Release network.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.