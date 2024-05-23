Former President Donald Trump continues to dominate in the majority of 2024 swing states while remaining tied in Wisconsin, Cook Report/BSG/GS Strategy Group polling confirmed Thursday.

The survey almost mirrors multiple previous surveys that projects Trump will easily win reelection in November.

Trump holds an outside-the-margin lead in several states:

Pennsylvania: Trump +3 Nevada: Trump +8 Michigan: Trump +3 North Carolina: Trump +8 Arizona: Trump +4 Wisconsin: Trump = Georgia: Trump +4

Overall, Trump leads President Joe Biden in swing states by five points.

The economy was the top issue for Americans, the poll found, confirming several pervious polls. Moreover, 59 percent of voters said Biden controls inflation and rising costs.

The poll surveyed 3,969 voters in seven battleground states from May 6 to May 13.

“Candidates who are seen as maybe not as strong on the economy ultimately win an election, like, say, Barack Obama in 2012. But to be losing by this margin, that is unsustainable at this point for an incumbent,” editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report Amy Walter told MNSBC Thursday morning.

Fifty-six percent of Americans believe Biden’s economy is in recession, and a majority blame the president, a Harris/Guardian poll found Wednesday:

55% say Biden’s economy is shrinking

56% say the economy is in a recession

58% blame Biden for the sour economy

72% sense rising costs from an increased rate of inflation

81% of Democrats say “Bidenomics” will have a positive lasting impact

The polling appears to be backed by imperial data. “Working-class voters are unhappy about President Biden’s economy. That may be partly due to the price of their Happy Meals,” Axios’s Hans Nichols wrote.

Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Chipotle raised prices by at least 75 percent, according to the Food Institute:

Popeyes Regular Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (+134 percent)

Taco Bell’s Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (+132 percent)

Wendy’s Small Frosty (+111 percent)

Taco Bell Chalupa Supreme (+110 percent)

Burger King Small Icee (+101 percent)

Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch (+100 percent)

McDonalds McChicken (+199%)

The average price of “meals at limited services eating places” outpaced wage gains for American workers since Biden assumed office, Bureau of Labor Statistics show. Average hourly earning is only up 25 percent, while prices spiked 31 percent.

