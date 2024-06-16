A Chicago man is in trouble for allegedly committing the same crime against the same victim a second time.

In October, John Kastanes, who is now 64, was accused and charged in the shooting of a 69-year-old man, CWB Chicago reported on Saturday. On Friday, a judge detained him after he was accused of shooting that man again a few days ago.

Images show the suspect:

In a press release on October 19, the Chicago Police Department announced Kastanes was charged with a single felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm. The agency then detailed the initial incident:

The above offender was arrested on October 18, 2023, in the 5500 block of W. Grand Ave. He was identified as the offender who, on October 10, 2023, shot a 69-year-old male, causing serious injuries, in the 3900 block of N. Tripp Ave. (17th District). The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

In the first case, the victim was shot in his stomach and arm. When police detained the suspect, he reportedly admitted to the shooting. Officers then released him pending further investigation and the charges were leveled against him a few days later, the CWB Chicago report said, noting Kastanes is licensed to carry firearms. However, the case was dropped in December.

Kastanes has now been charged in the same crime that targeted the same victim, the CWB Chicago article continued:

At about 10:47 a.m., the victim, now 70, got into an argument with Kastanes in the 3800 block of North Keeler, Chicago police said. Kastanes pulled out a gun during the altercation and began firing, striking the victim in the right arm, according to CPD. The victim drove himself to a nearby immediate care clinic and was transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. In the meantime, neighbors called 911, and Kastanes flagged down a passing squad car. They arrested him.

The report said the victim involved was convicted in the 1980s in a major federal case connected to arson and extortion.

It is important to note that Chicago is grappling with plaguing crime and police recently warned residents of robberies and carjackings, ABC 7 reported on Thursday:

According to Breitbart News, approximately 45 people were shot and six of them died over the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago, the outlet said Monday.