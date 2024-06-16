Sean “ Diddy ” Combs has returned his ceremonial key to New York City after a direct request from Mayor Eric Adams. The move by the multi-millionaire rap mogul follows the release of a video showing him brutally attacking R&B singer Cassie.

AP reports the mayor’s office said Combs sent the key back after Adams sent missives to the embattled musician’s offices in New York and California on June 4 rescinding the key and asking for it to be sent back to City Hall.

The city received the key June 10.

In his letter, Adams wrote he was “deeply disturbed” by the attack, adding “I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence.”

As Breitbart News reported, the recently released 2016 video footage showing Combs brutally beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has provoked shock and outrage — from Combs’ fellow celebrities as well as the general public and now politicians are joining the fray.

Combs can be seen in the footage grabbing her by the back of the neck, throwing her on the ground, and kicking her. The assault continued sporadically for the next few minutes, with Combs seen dragging her and throwing an object at her.

In May, CNN aired security video of the attack that came in a hotel hallway in Los Angeles in 2016.

P. Diddy has said he is “truly sorry” for the attack on Cassie and called his actions “inexcusable.” Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, sued Combs last year, setting off a wave of increased scrutiny on Combs.

Adams awarded Combs with the key at a ceremony last year that coincided with the release of a new album, the AP report notes.

Howard University this month rescinded an honorary degree awarded to Combs and ended a scholarship program in his name following the release of the video involving Cassie.

Combs, founder of Bad Boy Records, is one of the most influential hip-hop producers and executives in the last three decades, turning musical success into a business empire.