Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Michigan Post-Conviction

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the key swing state of Michigan post-conviction, a survey from Mitchell Research/MIRS News found.

The survey, taken June 3, days after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his controversial business records trial, found Trump edging out Biden with 48.2 percent support. Biden sees 47.6 percent support — a difference of 0.6 percentage points.

In a matchup including third-party candidates, Trump’s lead grows even more, as he garners 46.3 percent support to Biden’s 45.1 percent support — a difference of 1.2 percent. Notably, Biden took Michigan in 2020 by less than three percent — or less than 155,000 votes.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sees 3.3 percent in Michigan, followed by 1.1 percent for independent candidate Cornel West and 0.5 percent support for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

The survey was taken among 697 likely voters with a ± 6.9 percent margin of error:

A Mitchell Research survey examining the race in Michigan before Trump’s conviction told a similar story, as Trump led Biden both in a head-to-head matchup and in a contest including third-party candidates.

As Breitbart News detailed:

When the two are facing off directly, Trump leads Biden in the state by two percentage points — 49 percent support to Biden’s 47 percent support. In a five-way matchup including independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and independent Cornel West, Trump still leads the pack with 46 percent to Biden’s 45 percent support. Anther five percent go for Kennedy, followed by one percent each for Stein and West. According to Steve Mitchell, president of Mitchell Research & Communications, Inc., “Trump leads in the two-way race because he has solidified the Republican base better than Biden has solidified the Democratic base” — a common theme in other surveys as well.

In other words, the conviction has yet to benefit Biden in terms of garnering more support, at least in Michigan.

Trump has vowed to continue to fight following the jury’s decision but made it abundantly clear that the “real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people.”

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is among Trump supporters who believe the prosecutions against Trump will not end well for Democrats.

“The whole idea of this thing is they don’t want to talk about inflation. They don’t want to talk about the border. They don’t want to talk about war all over the world because it’s a disaster, and Biden doesn’t want to take responsibility for it,” Vance, a possible Trump running mate, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“It was just obviously all about politics. I think the American people see right through it,” he said, noting that the left’s goal was to pin Trump as a “convicted felon.”

“I don’t think it’s going to be good for them, and I think this is sort of a — talk about your all-time backfires, to use one of my favorite lines from Happy Gilmore. They’ve activated not just a MAGA base, Matt, but they’ve activated a lot of normal Americans who don’t care about politics, who are saying, if they can give the whole Trump 34 felony counts for what is — even if you buy their case — a paperwork violation, then they know they’re going to use the justice system against all of their enemies,” the senator said.