Donald Trump: ‘Real Verdict Is Going to Be November 5 by the People’

The “real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people,” former President Donald Trump reacted to Thursday’s verdict, which found him guilty on all 34 counts in his criminal trial in Manhattan.

November 5th is election day, when Trump and President Joe Biden square off in a rematch.

“This was done by the Biden administration in order to hurt an opponent, a political opponent, and I think it’s just a disgrace,” Trump said.

“This was a rigged decision right from day one, with a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case, never,” Trump said.

“We’ll keep fighting. We’ll fight till the end, and we’ll win because our country’s gone to hell,” he added.

“We’re a nation in decline, serious decline,” Trump continued. “Millions and millions of people pouring into our country right now from prisons and from mental institutions, terrorists, and they’re taking over our country. We have a country that’s in big trouble.”

Increasing numbers of Americans see Trump’s criminal trial as irrelevant to his fitness for reelection, a CNN poll recently found, and only 13 percent believe Trump was being treated the same as other “criminal defendants.” A majority of Americans doubted Trump’s criminal trial will conclude with a fair outcome, the CNN poll found. Only about one-third of American adults believed Trump did anything illegal regarding the case, an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found in April. Americans saw the charges against Trump as less serious as the trial continues, a CNN analyst reported, based on data.

