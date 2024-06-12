Bob Casey ‘Fakes Phone Call’ to Avoid Questions on Funding Center Accused of Transing Children

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) allegedly used a fake phone call to avoid answering questions about hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding he secured for a Philadelphia LGBTQ center that reportedly “performs sex change surgeries on minors.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) shared a video on Wednesday morning of Casey ignoring questions about the funds he secured for the Mazzoni Center as he walked down the street and spoke into his phone.

WATCH: @Bob_Casey fakes a phone call when asked why he gave $400k in federal funds to a controversial center that performs sex change surgeries on minors pic.twitter.com/xH8RuTNO7s — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) June 12, 2024

The NRSC wrote in the post that Casey, who is up for reelection against Republican businessman Dave McCormick, “fake[d] a phone call when asked why he gave $400k in federal funds to a controversial center that performs sex change surgeries on minors.”

During the 43-second clip, Casey does not look at the camera once. While speaking into the phone, he can be heard saying, “Maybe we can reschedule that later?”

The Daily Mail first reported on Saturday that Casey nabbed $400,000 in funding for the Mazzoni Center, citing a Facebook post from the group.

In the post, the Mazzoni Center boasts that its leadership and Casey announced a $400,000 “congressional appropriation for medical equipment and facility upgrades, including a building generator to protect refrigerated pharmaceuticals and vaccines.”

Today, Senator Bob Casey announced with Mazzoni Center leadership a $400K congressional appropriation for medical… Posted by Mazzoni Center on Thursday, June 6, 2024

Per the Mail, “the center is known to provide puberty blockers and hormone therapy for patients, including kids.”

“In addition to providing treatment at the center, the group also connects patients to surgeons who can perform sex-change procedures. In Pennsylvania, these surgeries on minors are legal,” the outlet’s Jon Michael Raasch added.

The group has also reportedly been tied to multiple transgender youth events, including backing a “Pride Prom” for LGBTQ high-school-aged teens, per the Mail.

What is more, the Mazzoni Center’s website touts its bi-monthly “Femme University,” which is “a workshop aimed at catering to the younger generation of trans or gender nonconforming femmes.”

Those who participate in the workshop develop their “own definition of femme.”

Donald Trump Jr. and other conservatives blasted Casey when the report came to light.

“Democrats like Bob Casey won’t lift a finger to secure the border or lower inflation, but they will fight to send your tax-dollars to radical groups that support sex change surgery for kids” Donald Trump Jr. wrote in a post on X.

Democrats like Bob Casey won't lift a finger to secure the border or lower inflation, but they will fight to send your tax-dollars to radical groups that support sex change surgery for kids. pic.twitter.com/UAgPrXQYNu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 11, 2024

Bob Casey is out here spiking the football on getting funding for THIS place. They’ve also organized teachers conferences to push their agenda in your children’s schools – good use of tax dollars?? I think PA residents would say no. https://t.co/CPJgUm1nvh pic.twitter.com/nNcr3VRbOj — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) June 6, 2024