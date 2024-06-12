Report: Joe Biden Reserves About One Week for Debate Prep

President Joe Biden will reportedly designate about all of next week at Camp David to prepare for his first presidential debate on June 27 with former President Donald Trump.

In February, Special Counsel Robert Hur described Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.” Trump believes this should require Biden to take a drug test before the debate begins.

The White House, in May, refused to confirm if Biden intends to use performance-enhancing drugs in preparation for the presidential debates.

“I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union,” Trump said. “He was high as a kite. I said, ‘Is that Joe up there, that beautiful room?’ And by the end of the evening, he’s like” — Trump made a guttural sound — “He was exhausted, right? No, we’re going to demand a drug test.”

“He can’t talk, he can’t walk, can’t find his way off a stage, can’t put two sentences together,” Trump added. “Although he has agreed to debate, so I don’t know. Maybe they know something. He’s going to be so jacked up for those debates; you watch.”

Biden is taking the debate seriously, a person with knowledge of the president’s plans told the Associated Press. Biden’s debate prep could last “the better part of a week at Camp David” for just the first debate alone, the person said.

Biden’s prep will consist of honing his attacks against Trump on topics such as abortion, democracy, taxes, and Social Security, Jen O’Malley Dillon, chair of Biden’s reelection campaign, wrote in a recent memo.

Trump can easily counter those attacks, it seems. Polling shows voters say Biden is a greater threat to democracy than Trump. Trump vowed to quit taxing service workers’ tips and to protect Social Security. Abortion is a state issue, not a federal one, per the Supreme Court’s ruling in 2022.

Trump will likely attack Biden on soaring costs, open borders, foreign policy failures, and the weaponization of the judicial system.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.