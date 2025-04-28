The Trump administration displayed mug shots of illegal immigrants on the White House lawn — alongside the crimes they were arrested for — in another unprecedented move.

“We will hunt you down. You will face justice. You will be deported — and you will never set foot on American soil again,” the White House wrote on social media alongside a photo showcasing some of the latest additions.

“Oh, and your mugshot may just end up on a yard sign at the White House,” the White House added.

Indeed, the image shared by the White House shows mugshots of three illegal immigrants on the lawn, along with the crimes each was arrested for. One was arrested for murder, the next for the rape of a child, and the last for distribution of fentanyl.

It does not end there, either, however. Another image shows well over two dozen mugshots alongside the pavement. Crimes on these mugshots include sexual assault of a child, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, sexual contact with a child, murder, battery, and more.

According to Axios, the images come to “roughly 100” and were “placed strategically along ‘Pebble Beach,’ where TV news crews do live shots in front of the mansion.” That will put these images on full display in the background while journalists report live for their respective stations.

This latest move from the White House coincides with a CBS News poll showing that most American adults agree with President Donald Trump’s deportation policy. The survey of 2,365 adults found that 56 percent approve of Trump’s “program to find and deport immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Ninety percent of Republicans and 54 percent of independents approve, while just 22 percent of Democrats approve, according to the survey conducted April 23-25. The poll asked about illegal migrants, not about illegal migrants who committed crimes. Women split 50 percent to 50 percent, while 63 percent of men backed Trump’s program. Eighty percent of liberals disapprove, while 89 percent of conservatives approve.

The survey also found that 64 percent acknowledge Trump’s policies are making migrant crossings on the southern border go down.

This is far from the first time the Trump White House has trolled the pro-illegal immigrant crowd, posting memes and videos on social media boasting of Trump’s deportation policy designed to make America safe again.