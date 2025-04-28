Officials or judges knowingly harboring illegal immigrants “will be prosecuted,” President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, warned on Monday.

“So I said from day one, you don’t have to support ICE’s [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] operations. You can support sanctuary cities if that’s what you desire to do,” Homan said, explaining that sanctuary cities must “stand aside and watch ICE keep their communities safe.” Further, Homan expressed confusion over these pro-sanctuary officials and judges, as their number one priority should be protecting their communities — not harboring dangerous illegal immigrants who do not belong in the country.

“Any public official — your mayor, city councilman or governor — their number one responsibility is protection of the communities,” he said, explaining that ICE has been crystal clear in who it is targeting.

“We’re targeting public safety threats and national security threats,” Homan said. “I can’t believe there’s any elected official — and especially a judge — that doesn’t believe we should be doing that, and they should be helping us.”

But since there are, unfortunately, officials who seemingly place illegal aliens over citizens, Homan issued a clear warning.

“But I said in day one. You can sit aside and watch again. You can argue against us. … protest all you want, but when you cross that line — I’ve said this one thousand times — when you cross that line to impediment or knowingly harboring or concealing an illegal alien migrant, you will be prosecuted — judge or not,” Homan said.

His remarks coincide with actions President Donald Trump is set to take on Monday, signing two new immigration executive orders, one of which will establish a list of cities or states — in other words, sanctuary cities — refusing to comply with federal immigration law.

According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, “It will direct the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to publish a list of state and local jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

