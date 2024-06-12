White House: Joe Biden Might Commute Hunter Biden’s Pending Sentence 

The White House left open the idea that President Joe Biden might commute Hunter Biden’s pending federal sentence following his gun-related conviction.

There is no immediate date scheduled for Hunter’s sentencing. A two to three-month delay between conviction and sentencing is typical in the federal system.

“As we all know, the sentencing hasn’t even been scheduled yet,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

Joe Biden told ABC News last week that he would not pardon his son.

“He was very clear, very upfront, obviously very definitive,” Jean-Pierre said about a potential pardon. Regarding a commutation, “I just don’t have anything beyond that,” she said.

Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 of fines.

Hunter’s gun trial judge, Maryellen Noreika, recently delivered a one-year sentence to a defendant in a similar gun case. The defense asked for a six-month sentence, but Noreika gave him one year.

Joe Biden believes Hunter is a victim of the weaponization of justice, a person familiar with the conversation told Politico.

