An advertisement first obtained by Breitbart News hammers vulnerable Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) over his “open border policies” voting record, backdropped by last week’s arrests of eight Tajikistani illegal aliens who reportedly have ties to the Islamic State (ISIS).

The advertisement, called “ISIS,” and reviewed by Breitbart News ahead of its public release on YouTube Wednesday afternoon, is the latest from the Keystone Renewal Super PAC, which supports Pennsylvania Republican Dave McCormick in the race.

It begins by highlighting the arrests of individuals Fox 29 reports are “eight suspected terrorists” in Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles last week. Citing anonymous sources, NBC News reported all of the men illegally crossed into the United States via the southern border.

“First tonight, eight suspected terrorists nabbed in a federal operation, part of it unfolding right here in Philadelphia,” a newscaster is heard saying over the air at the top of the video.

Citing federal sources, Fox 29 reported the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made the arrests of the “Tajikistan nationals with ties to ISIS” over the course of several days.

The ad goes on to blast Casey over his voting record on the border and illegal immigration-related issues, contending he has made Pennsylvania less safe with his votes.

“Bob Casey was warned that his open border policies would endanger America, but he did it anyway,” the narrator states. “Casey votes against more funds for border patrol, against tougher penalties for illegal felons, and for amnesty for convicted criminals.”

“The more Bob Casey votes, the more dangerous Pennsylvania becomes,” the ad concludes.

It is the latest installment in a previously announced $4 million ad buy from the Keystone Renewal PAC and will run, like prior ads, in the Barre, Harrisburg, Johnstown, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes markets. Breitbart News has learned that another six-figure amount was added to the buy to bring this advertisement to the Philadelphia market.

“Bob Casey knows that his open border policies put Pennsylvania families at risk and yet still refuses to put his foot down and put their safety first,” said Keystone Renewal PAC Spokesman Kaelan Dorr.

“He’s a mouthpiece for Joe Biden’s radical agenda, and his record is utterly disqualifying. Voters deserve someone who will build the wall and strengthen our border security. They deserve Dave McCormick,” he added.