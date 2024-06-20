Poll: Latinos Trust Donald Trump More than Joe Biden on Immigration

Latinos trust former President Donald Trump more than President Joe Biden on immigration, according to an Equis poll, released Thursday.

The poll showed that of 1,592 Latino registered voters in seven battleground states surveyed, 41 percent said they trust Trump on immigration, compared to only 38 percent who trust Biden.

The poll was conducted April 20-May 5, 2024, in English and Spanish, with a margin of error of ± 2.5 percentage points.

Carlos Odio, co-founder and senior vice president for research at Equis Labs, said Democrats no longer hold the advantage they once did with Latinos on immigration, according to Axios.

Odio said the problem for Democrats and Biden is “great uncertainty in support” for the president among Latino voters. There are 36.2 million Latinos eligible to vote in 2024.

“Once reliably Democratic voters, many Latinos are increasingly identifying as independent, and working-class voters are leaning more toward the GOP,” Axios reported.

The outlet said various Axios-Ipsos Latino polls show that the top issue for Latinos has consistently been inflation or the economy, while immigration is lower on the list of concerns.

The Trump campaign has been courting Latino Americans, announcing in June a “Latino Americans for Trump” coalition.

Latino Americans for Trump is founded on the fact that with President Trump, the Latino Community in this country has a president who is committed to removing the obstacles that keep minorities from achieving the American Dream.https://t.co/IHMprPlkMg pic.twitter.com/Rx7NLAzm3E — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 9, 2024

Nevada is ready for President Donald J. Trump! pic.twitter.com/Pskuq7ERQW — Danielle Alvarez (@Danielle_Alva) June 9, 2024

Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told Axios in a statement, “Team Trump’s outreach to minority communities is a stark contrast to Joe Biden’s failing campaign whose only tactic is to gaslight minority voters with desperate ads and pandering speeches.”

The Biden campaign is reportedly stepping up Hispanic outreach in key states like Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia, and Biden announced amnesty for half a million undocumented immigrants with citizen spouses.

