Crockett: GOP ‘Running Scared’ from Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Republican lawmakers were running away “scared” from President Donald Trump’s so-called big beautiful bill, which combines taxes, energy policy and border security into a single piece of legislation.

Host Chris Hayes said, “Am I right that the train is running late right now in terms of the timing of all this?”

Crockett said, “Yeah, I mean, they’re running late and they’re running scared. Listen, you either are going to do what you need to do as it relates to the people that elected you, or you are going to go ahead and make sure that you bend the knee to your king. Right now, they don’t know which one to do. I don’t even know why it’s a debate, but that’s where we are. This week, we were actually supposed to have markups in two of the most important committees.”

She added, “So instead of doing that literally, there was a leak, a story that came out where a staffer said, we want to make sure we can flood the zone so whenever we do this, we’re going to make sure that these committees are going to be at the same time. Like the fact that you’re hiding from your constituents, the fact that you literally just are like, let me just throw everything at you so that we can overwhelm you instead of actually doing your job. I cannot wait until voters have an opportunity to say, you took food out of my mouth, you took a roof from over my head. You are responsible for making sure that I do not have health care. I’m going to make sure you don’t have a job.”

