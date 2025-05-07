Exclusive: Dr. Sebastian Gorka Tells Story of Staring Down Abbey Gate Mastermind Jafar to His Face

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, talked about encountering the mastermind of the Kabul airport bombing face-to-face.

Gorka said, “I stared into the face of this human piece of filth, right in the eyes, and then I came back down the stairs, and I realized that, standing behind me were a dozen faces I’d seen before in my offices…these were the incredible analysts from the intelligence community who didn’t expect to see Jafar, knew he was coming to Dallas, and they just rolled up to be there to kind of close a chapter in their lives because they dedicated 12 hours a day, in a basement, in an intelligence facility, watching through our exquisite platforms…there was an individual there…he’s from that region, he was a linguist, his family were trapped in Afghanistan when Biden surrendered and he ended up working for the intelligence community and he was on this manhunt for three years. … I just walked them up the jet bridge onto the deck of the DOJ plane, and I let each one of these analysts look at this person. And, afterwards, their boss…said, you have no idea what it means for us to actually be here and get some closure.”

