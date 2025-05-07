Dem Rep. Goldman: Trump’s Unconstitutional ‘Behavior Is Escalating’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Agenda,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) claimed President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional behavior was escalating down a dangerous path.

Goldman said, “This is so misguided the notion that because he won an election that he should be able to ignore the Constitution or violate our laws is preposterous.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Are you confident the president will uphold the Constitution?”

Goldman said, “I’m not confident. I’m not at all.”

He added, “He has not done so with due process. He has not done so with the Foreign Emoluments Clause, as we saw last week, where the UAE backed finance company, bought $2 billion of Donald Trump’s stablecoin, a cryptocurrency that will net him hundreds of millions of dollars. I don’t think he is abiding by the Constitution. He needs to. The Republicans here in the House and over in the Senate need to pressure him to do so publicly, because our Constitution and our fundamental democracy hangs in the balance. And his behavior is escalating. It’s becoming more aggressive, more antagonistic to the courts, more antagonistic to the rule of law, more antagonistic to the Constitution. If Republicans do not speak out for our Constitution, then we’re heading down a really dangerous path.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN