A report from the pro-life activist group Live Action claims that abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood has been offering hormone treatment to minors as young as 16 with little parental consent or medical supervision.

The undercover investigation featured a woman posing as a 16-year-old minor and calling various Planned Parenthood clinics in several states asking for “gender-affirming care.” As many as seven clinics agreed to prescribe the hormones upon a first appointment. Per Fox News:

In several instances, Planned Parenthood assured the caller that she could choose to meet with a provider virtually and have access to cross-sex hormones as quickly as the same day, despite the person posing as a minor saying they had just begun considering changing her sex. Facilities in Minnesota and Oregon stated they could schedule the minor within days or on the same day. Five facilities stated that no prior therapy, mental health clearance or prior documentation was needed for her to obtain cross-sex hormones. In addition to being the country’s largest abortion business, Planned Parenthood is also one of the leading distributors of sex-change drugs.

Lila Rose said the investigation exposes a “chilling reality” within Planned Parenthood, accusing the organization of “fast-tracking vulnerable children into irreversible hormone treatments with almost no medical oversight.”

“These dangerous drugs can sterilize, stunt growth and leave lifelong scars. This is not healthcare. It is child abuse, and it must be stopped,” she said.

As Breitbart News reported last month, surgeon and Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) whistleblower Dr. Eithan Haim testified before Congress that transgender treatments the hospital practices are “destroying children’s lives”:

“They are putting them down a road where they become a chronic medical patient,” the doctor said during Wednesday’s hearing on “Ending Lawfare Against Whistleblowers Who Protect Children.” Asked by Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) why he decided to speak out against “gender reassignment practices” at Texas Children’s Hospital, Haim replied that he is risking his “entire career to blow the whistle” because “they are destroying the lives of these children.” Haim clarified that the problem with Texas Children’s Hospital has to do with “their leadership,” asserting that TCH “is an amazing hospital” where “what the doctors do, what the nurses do on a daily basis, is amazing.”

Live Action and Lila Rose called upon Congress to defund Planned Parenthood of taxpayer dollars.

“Planned Parenthood receives more than $700 million in taxpayer dollars every year. That is a catastrophe, and it must end,” said Rose. “It’s time for Congress and the president to act and defund this abusive corporation of the $700 million they receive from taxpayers every year.”

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said last week that lawmakers will seek to follow President Donald Trump’s agenda and defund Planned Parenthood.

“In the weeks ahead, the House is gonna be working on the one big, beautiful bill,” Johnson said while giving the keynote at a gala for the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. “We’re absolutely making it clear to everybody that this bill is going to redirect funds away from big abortion and to federally qualified health centers.” Johnson also touted the “over 2,700 pregnancy resource centers” currently “helping more and more women choose life.” “I’m so grateful that SBA and the Charlotte Lozier Institute have been so instrumental in raising awareness about these important centers, which provide comprehensive care for the vulnerable,” he said. “And, you know what, they outnumber big abortion providers 15-to-1, so that’s something we can celebrate.”

