Trump Says Biden’s Open Border Taking Job Opportunities Away from Black Americans

President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s migration for pushing many black Americans out of jobs.

“The fact is that his big kill on the black people is that millions of [migrant] people that he’s allowed to come in through the border, they’re taking black jobs now,” Trump said, adding:

[It] could be 18, it could be 19, and even 20 million people, they’re taking black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs. And you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.

In contrast, Biden seemed to claim that his migration of more than 10 million legal and illegal migrants has powered his high-inflation, low-wage, low-productivity economy:

The idea that situation where of all these [migrants] are … coming into the country and taking away our jobs. There’s a reason why we have the fastest-growing economy in the world, a reason why we have a successful economy.

The GOP portrayed Biden’s incomplete sentence as Biden claiming that his migration inflated the national economy:

Biden says the millions of illegal aliens he has ferried into the country is "the reason why we have the most successful economy in the world" pic.twitter.com/FBmLm8frfU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

Trump also hammered Biden for inflation, which has been exacerbated by Biden’s inflow of many migrant consumers and renters:

He caused the inflation, and it’s killing black families and Hispanic families, and just about everybody. It’s killing people. They can’t buy groceries anymore. — you look at the cost of food, where it’s double, triple and quadruple, they can’t live. They’re not living anymore. He caused this inflation. I gave him a country with essentially no inflation. It was perfect. It was so good. All he had to do is leave it alone. He destroyed it with his green new scam and … all this money that’s being thrown out the window. He caused inflation, as sure as you’re sitting there.

Despite the evidence, Trump did not blame Biden’s migration for causing inflation, rising housing prices, and boosting mortgage rates. Nor did he blame Biden’s migration for cutting wages or for pushing white Americans out of jobs, wages, and homes.