Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris By More than He Leads Joe Biden

A post-debate poll, published Friday, shows former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris by more than he leads President Joe Biden as talk among Democrats has turned to replacing Biden with Harris at the top of the 2024 Democrat presidential ticket.

The poll shows Trump leading Harris by seven percentage points in a general election.

The same poll shows that Trump leads Biden by four percentage points.

🇺🇲 2024 GE: @Harris_X_ | Forbes Trump: 47% [+4]

Biden: 43% [+1]

⬜ Undecided: 10% [-5] With leans

Trump: 52% [+1]

Biden: 48% [-1]

——

Trump: 42% [-1]

Biden: 37% [-4]

RFK Jr: 16% [+2]

Stein: 3%

West: 2% [+/- change vs May 31] #161 (1.6/3.0) | June… pic.twitter.com/QymbQuEwrc — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 5, 2024

The poll, by HarrisX, was conducted June 28-30, 2024, among 1,500 registered voters and has a margin of error of ± 2.5 percentage points.

Since Biden’s dismal performance at the presidential debate, there has been talk among Democrat lawmakers, staffers, strategists, and donors, about who could replace him and how.

According to Reuters, there is growing recognition that Harris would be the easiest choice since she could easily take over the money that the Biden-Harris campaign raised and inherit campaign infrastructure.

There are also the optics of passing over a black woman for other candidates — something the Democrat base may not easily accept. At the same time, her performance as vice president has been underwhelming, and she is only slightly more popular than Biden.

An ABC News 538 analysis said Biden still would fare better than her in an election against Trump.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X,” Truth Social, or on Facebook.