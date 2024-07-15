Donald Trump Announces J.D. Vance as Running Mate

Former President Donald Trump announced Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his 2024 running mate on Monday.

The much-anticipated moment occurred just as Trump was being formally nominated as the Republican presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump announced on Truth Social:

After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….

Donald Trump Jr., a close friend of Vance’s, posted shortly after:

Biden is stuck with the worst VP in the history of our nation. President Trump has one of the most dynamic, young leaders in the country in

@JDVance1. We also have incredible patriots like Governor @DougBurgum, Senator @marcorubio, and countless others who will work their tails off to get my father elected this November! Our party has never been more unified!

Biden is stuck with the worst VP in the history of our nation. President Trump has one of the most dynamic, young leaders in the country in @JDVance1. We also have incredible patriots like Governor @DougBurgum, Senator @marcorubio, and countless others who will work their tails… — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 15, 2024

Vance, 39, began serving as an Ohio senator in 2023. He is widely seen as the heir apparent to the America First movement ushered in by Trump’s election in 2016.

Breitbart News’ Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle recently reported that Vance would be the first Marine and the first millennial on a presidential ticket of a major party.

The urgency to choose a vice presidential candidate was underscored by the assassination attempt on Trump on Saturday.

Also under consideration were Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and North Dakota Doug Bergum (R).

Vance sat down for an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in 2021.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook. </strong