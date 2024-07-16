Exclusive—Lee Rizzuto: Hey, Joe, Nobody Likes You

The clash between visions for America’s future has never been more starkly defined than in last month’s debate. Joe, it’s time to revisit your tenure as president—an era which has inflicted profound harm on the American way of life.

During the last year of your presidency, over 359,000 dogs were euthanized in shelters—part of a surge immediately following Trump’s tenure—that, according to one report, is the result of economic challenges pet owners face due to “job loss, inflation and housing costs” in your economy.

You’ve allowed over 10 million illegal aliens to enter the country on your watch.

You’ve taken your salary out of the pockets of American taxpayers for 50 years, and now you have blood on your hands from allowing fentanyl to flood our streets and kill at least 200,000 Americans on your watch.

Instead of helping our country’s own crisis, you allocated an extra $300 million to the already $61 billion Ukraine Aid Bill for a drug prevention program in a corrupt country.

Meanwhile, it seems like not a week goes by without an illegal raping another young American girl – yet you turn a blind eye.

And if that wasn’t enough, your administration and your party has launched an all-out assault on our children by allowing men in women’s sports, hijacking women’s scholarships, physically overpowering and brutally injuring girls on the sports field, stealing their dreams, letting guys in girls’ bathrooms, pushing transition counseling for minors without the knowledge or consent of their parents, and advocating for barbaric and irreversible gender surgeries on children.

As a father and grandfather, you choose not to acknowledge your own granddaughter and spend time with her. At every turn, you neglect your own family while disrupting American dreams and values, causing chaos and destruction to our culture and way of life.

Attacking worshippers and pastors has become the standard operating procedure under your corrupt FBI and Department of Justice – when they’re not busy attacking your political opponent for the very thing that you are guilty of.

You stole classified documents as a senator and vice president yet instruct your cronies to prosecute a former president who is the only person in the world allowed to have classified documents under the Presidential Records Act. Hey, Joe: there is no “VP Records Act” or “Senator Records Act.”

Your policies have crippled our energy dominance and shattered our economy, leaving families struggling to afford fuel, heating oil, and groceries.

And let’s not forget that your family used multiple aliases and shell companies to hide business dealings with foreign companies and governments, some with communist ties, including China and Russia.

Nobody likes you, Joe, except our adversaries – who see you as bought and paid for. Your actions border on treason, and you should be charged as such.

Let’s pray presidential immunity does not allow you to continue any further without accountability.

Lee Rizzuto is the former U.S. Consul General of Bermuda and former vice president of the Conair Corporation.