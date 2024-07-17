President Joe Biden said Tuesday he would reevaluate his candidacy for president if his doctors told him he had a medical issue.

Biden’s comment is the first time he “opened the door to a theoretical medical condition forcing him from the presidential race,” according to Politico. Biden previously said that only the “Lord Almighty” could force him from the race.

“If I had some medical condition that emerged,” Biden told BET News’s Ed Gordon upon being asked if he would reconsider his decision to stay in the race. “If doctors came to me and said, ‘You got this problem, that problem.’”

Biden, whom many are trying to remove from the ticket, added that he is not a transitional candidate, as he once promised the party.

“I said I was going to be a transitional candidate, and I thought I’d be able to move on from this, pass it on to someone else,” he said. “But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided. Quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings [is] a little bit of wisdom, and I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country.”

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump paused Democrat infighting about Biden remaining the presumptive Democrat nominee. Not one Democrat has publicly come out against Biden since the violent attack on Saturday against democracy, a positive sign for the president.

Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Possible Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

The pause appears to be ending, however, though it remains unclear if opposition to Biden can cut through the current media cycle of the Republican National Convention, Trump’s pick for vice president, and the assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

About two-thirds of Democrats are desperate for Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, an Associated Press/NORC poll found Wednesday.

Biden, whom Special Counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” suffers from atrial fibrillation, peripheral neuropathy in his feet, and hyperlipidemia, according to his annual physical by physician Kevin O’Connor.

The health challenges might explain why he struggles to remain upright. Biden tripped, tumbled, and stumbled at least five times during his presidency. CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement Biden implemented a strategy of walking to and from Marine One with multiple aides to “draw less attention” to his physical ailments, Axios’s Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson reported in April. Biden also began boarding Air Force One from the shorter steps at the rear of the aircraft instead of the taller staircase at the front. Biden does not wear typical dress shoes with his suits. He wears a specially crafted sports shoe to help him walk, a typical wardrobe change for the elderly.

