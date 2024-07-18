MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin– Eric Trump told Breitbart News in an exclusive on-camera interview Thursday that if President Joe Biden bows out of the presidential race, “his legacy, in perpetuity, is destroyed.”

Breitbart News caught up with Trump outside the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee hours before his father is set to accept the Republican presidential nomination in his first official speech since his near assassination on Saturday.

“If Biden drops out, I think it ruins his legacy in perpetuity,” Trump said when asked what the impact would be if Biden stepped aside for Vice President Kamala Harris. “It validates everything that my father and all of us, frankly, and all of you on Breitbart, have said — what was true for the last four years: that the guy wasn’t capable, that he wasn’t competent, and frankly, it underpins [Harris] in a big way, in that she shouldn’t have allowed somebody who wasn’t capable and competent to continue to be president, right?”

“This is our country. This isn’t a game. This matters. This is the United States of America. This is the greatest superpower in the world,” he continued. “And so either way — if he drops out, I think his legacy, in perpetuity, is destroyed, and we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Media reports indicate that top Democrats are privately trying to get Biden to remove himself from the ticket, as Breitbart News noted.

Earlier in the interview, the 45th president’s second eldest son said he would “love to run against anybody in that administration” and that he is “sure” his father “would as well” when asked if Harris could be more competitive against the 45th president than Biden.

“I mean, the greatest disaster in the history of the country has been the Biden-Harris administration,” he said. “Nothing is working in this country, and everybody knows that. Nothing’s working. They don’t have the work ethic. They have no common sense. They don’t try. They don’t focus on the issues that are important. Our country has gone to hell. Our economy has gone to hell. Our borders have gone to hell.”

He pointed out that Harris was tapped to oversee the southern border and artificial intelligence and said she has miserably underperformed in these departments.

“She was supposed to take on AI, of which she’s done nothing for, and she was supposed to take on the border, of which has been the absolute biggest disaster that we’ve had over the last four years,” he said. “And so, no, I think my father would love to run against Kamala Harris. Obviously, he’d love to run against Joe Biden, and we’re ready for either one of them.”