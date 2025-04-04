Bryson DeChambeau Praises Trump as ‘Great Ambassador’ for Golf amid PGA Tour-LIV Talks

Two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau praised President Donald Trump as a “great ambassador for the game” of golf as talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, DeChambeau said that Trump loves the game,” Fox News reported.

“He loves golf, by the way. I think he’s such a great ambassador for the game of golf and for diplomacy, in general,” DeChambeau lauded. “It’s been fun to play some golf with him, get to know him a little bit better, and just recognize that he’s just a normal person.”

DeChambeau also spoke of the dinner he had with the president.

“Man, we were with Kid Rock and [Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis] and we just had a great dinner,” DeChambeau said. “We didn’t talk much about politics, we just enjoyed our time together. And we’re honestly really grateful that he’s given us the golf course to play on, and super excited to be around him.”

He also praised LIV Golf.

“Personally, for me, there’s been nothing but positivity from this league,” said DeChambeau. “What we’ve been able to do across the globe is quite inspiring for the younger generation of golf.”

He also suggested that the merger will be great for everyone, saying, “We are pushing the boundaries, for sure. I think it showed the PGA what potentials there are, and hopefully something can get done at some point and time.”

The president is set to deliver a speech at a dinner with LIV players in Florida this weekend ahead of the tournament at the Trump National Doral course in Miami.

Trump plans to attend a LIV Golf dinner in Doral before spending time 30 minutes north of Mar-a-Lago at the Trump National Golf Club.

The Doral event will feature 13 teams of four golfers, including Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Jon Rahm.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.