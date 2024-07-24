The Democrat party will reportedly change the rules and coronate Vice President Kamala Harris as its nominee in the first week of August, weeks before the Democratic national convention.

The shortened timeline underscores the Democrats’ disregard for the democratic process of selecting a candidate for president. By simply choosing Harris for the nomination, Democrats will nullify about 14 million votes cast during the Democrat primaries for President Joe Biden.

Democrat leaders will assemble on Wednesday to change the roll call rules to allow Harris to accept the party’s nomination before it reaches the convention floor in Chicago, Bloomberg reported:

The idea of a virtual roll call emerged in May in order to make sure the Democratic ticket would have time to get on the ballot in several states with early filing deadlines, party leaders said. The convention’s rules committee meets to finalize that process Wednesday — the last remaining obstacle to holding the vote. It was Ohio’s Aug. 7 deadline that prompted the rule change, and even though the state pushed it back to Sept. 1, it’s unclear whether the old deadline still applies to the 2024 election. … The early nomination vote — which could take place as soon as Aug. 1 — will provide added urgency for Harris to select a running mate beforehand. While party leaders have not committed to a deadline for the vice presidential nomination, Ohio law requires the party to certify in writing the names of both the presidential and vice presidential candidates to appear on the ballot.

The scheme comes as top Democrats threatened President Joe Biden with the 25th Amendment to force him out of office if he did not voluntarily step aside, sources told the New York Post on Monday. Democrats allegedly placed the “well-orchestrated” coup in motion weeks ago, which entailed allowing Biden to debate former President Donald Trump.

It appeared former President Barack Obama played a significant role behind the scenes in Biden’s decision to step aside. Obama did not question the viability of Biden’s candidacy until Wednesday, July 17, in a Washington Post leak. The leak immediately followed reports that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had urged the president to step aside.

The timing of the leak to the Post suggests an organized effort by the Democrat leaders to convince Biden to drop out after weeks of chaos within the party amid continued media scrutiny on Biden’s political viability.