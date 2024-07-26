Vivek Ramaswamy Outlines 3 ‘Hard Realities’ About the Election that the GOP Must Quickly ‘Wake Up’ To

Former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has critiques for Republicans on how to win in November, beginning with ending calls for President Joe Biden to resign, as it would enable Vice President Kamala Harris to run as an incumbent.

Ramaswamy took to X on Thursday evening to share three critiques regarding certain arguments some conservatives are making about Harris and Biden, which he believes will only serve to hurt the GOP in November.

“Time for our side to wake up to some hard realities, fast,” he wrote.

Time for our side to wake up to some hard realities, fast: 1. Stop calling on Biden to step down or to be forced out. That will just give Kamala all the benefits of running as an incumbent U.S. President. And she won’t be any better for America in the next 5 months than Biden… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 26, 2024

In the post, which garnered more than 115,000 likes by Friday afternoon, Ramaswamy first stated that Biden stepping aside in the final five months of his presidency would only benefit Harris and give her the power of incumbency. He argued that Republicans should stop calling for Biden to resign or be ousted from office.

“Stop calling on Biden to step down or to be forced out. That will just give Kamala all the benefits of running as an incumbent U.S. President. And she won’t be any better for America in the next 5 months than Biden will be,” he wrote in his post.

Next, he argued that Republicans should stop attacking Harris as a former prosecutor who put too many people in prison.

“It lends credibility to the otherwise ridiculous claim that she’s a ‘law-and-order’ candidate,” he said.

Third, he pointed out that arguments that Harris helped push Biden out and that she “covered up to help Biden” undermine one another.

“Stop saying that Kamala covered up to help Biden, while also saying that Kamala staged a coup to overthrow Biden. It doesn’t make sense to say both at once,” he wrote. “And if we say things that don’t make sense, we will lose votes.”

Ramaswamy argued that Harris does not pose the biggest risk to Republicans, but becoming sidetracked from Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and the party’s message for the future does.

“We’re going to win this thing by defining who we are & what we actually stand *for*. Merit. Free speech. Self-governance. The rule of law,” he concluded. “A historic landslide for Trump is still achievable. It’s up to us to seize it.”

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk agreed with Ramaswamy.

Wise words — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2024