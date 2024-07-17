MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Breitbart News that President Joe Biden has “nothing” left to run on in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump after years of anti-Trump demagoguery from the left.

Biden attempted to reframe the presidential election around the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot as recently as July 1, blaming Trump for “an assault on Democracy.” He has since called for a cooling of the political temperature and “unity” after Trump was shot in the ear and nearly assassinated.

Ramaswamy invited Breitbart News exclusively to join him for a golf cart ride through the streets of downtown Milwaukee Tuesday after a press gaggle with numerous reporters outside the Fiserv Forum. He offered his assessment of Biden’s “fork-in-the-road” in terms of messaging, where both paths lead to political doom.

“It’s a fork-in-the-road for Biden, and neither fork leads to a good outcome for him as the next president,” Ramaswamy said. “One is he doubles down on the histrionics, which is contrary to his supposed message of ‘unity,’ or he doesn’t do that, in which case, he doesn’t have a message left, which is one more reason added to the list. It might even be a more powerful reason, actually–for why he’s not gonna be the nominee.”

Widespread chatter on the left that Biden could potentially be replaced as the Democrat nominee ensued in the immediate aftermath of his disastrous debate performance. Ramaswamy predicted in 2023, long before Biden’s poor showing in the debate, that he would not be at the top of the Democrat ticket in November.

Vivek TORCHES Biden and Other Democrats: “END THIS FARCE” that Joe Will Be Your Nominee

NBC News

As Mediate noted at the time, in August 2023, Ramaswamy made his prediction at radio host Erik Erickson’s The Gathering conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

Two months earlier, in June 2023, he told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview at Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) annual Roast and Ride that Biden is “a puppet, a frontman, for the managerial industrial complex around him, and frankly, it’s starting to look more and more like a form of elder abuse.”