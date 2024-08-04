Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown to Skip DNC, Will Not Campaign with Kamala Harris

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will reportedly skip the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and will not be campaigning with Kamala Harris in her bid for president.

Brown, who finds himself in a difficult reelection battle in a state trending toward former President Donald Trump, will also reportedly not issue a defense of President Joe Biden’s handling of the Southern Border with Mexico, per CNN. Brown will instead keep his focus on Republican challenger Bernie Moreno by attacking his character and past business practices.

“It’s not left or right. It’s not who you vote for, for president,” Brown told CNN. “It’s who stands up for people in the state.”

Nearly all Senate Democrats in contested states have faced an uphill battle when asking voters to split the ticket between them and former President Donald Trump. As noted by CNN, “just one candidate in the 69 Senate races in 2016 and 2020 won when their state voted for a presidential candidate of the opposite party.” Brown intends to keep the focus strictly on Moreno in hopes that voters will make the leap by simultaneously voting for Trump and sticking with him. When asked if he would campaign with Harris, Brown said the two have different strategies.

“I’ve got my own schedule,” Brown said. “She’s got her own schedule. I will focus on my race. My strategy is perhaps different from hers … talking about the differences on abortion rights and on the minimum wage between Bernie Moreno and me and how I fight every day for the dignity of work.”

Brown also said he will skip the convention.

“I often skip conventions,” Brown said, adding that he will not defend Kamala’s record. “My job is to fight for Ohio workers. You can talk about the presidential race. That’s your job. … I know that what will matter is people vote for me because I stand up for workers and will continue to fight for workers.”

Democrats will have to retain Ohio if they hope to keep their small majority in the U.S. Senate, which they will likely lose this election cycle now that West Virginia may swing toward Republicans with Montana on the brink.

Bernie Moreno told CNN that Kamala Harris being at the top of the ticket will help his chances.

“Oh, it helps me tremendously,” Moreno said. “So maybe Scranton Joe had a little bit of credibility here in Ohio. San Francisco Kamala absolutely does not.”

