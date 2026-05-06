Harmeet Dhillon: SCOTUS Will Rule AR-15s ‘Legal All over America’

On Tuesday, Just The News published an interview with Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon in which she predicted that the Supreme Court would rule AR-15s are “legal all over America.”

Such a ruling will presumably abolish the “assault weapons” ban in blue states and cities around the country.

Just the News reported Dhillon’s comments on the DOJ’s lawsuit against Denver’s ban on some of the most popular semiautomatic rifles in America. She said, “The Constitution is not a suggestion, and the Second Amendment is not a second-class right. Denver’s ban on commonly owned semi-automatic rifles directly violates the right to bear arms. This Department of Justice will vigorously defend the liberties of law-abiding citizens.”

Dhillon continued:

I think the AR-15 ban is one that really is a kind of low-hanging fruit, because the Supreme Court held in a 9-0 opinion in the Smith and Wesson case that the AR-15 is the most commonly owned and operated rifle in the United States. And so when you add that statistic to the ruling in the Bruen and Heller decisions, which talk about firearms that are in common use and for law-abiding citizens, that leads to the inexorable conclusion that the AR-15 is presumptively legal all over America.

Breitbart News pointed out that the DOJ filed the lawsuit against Denver’s ban on Tuesday and filed a lawsuit over the state of Colorado’s ammunition magazine ban on Wednesday.

Colorado Democrats banned magazines that hold more than 15 rounds in 2013. The DOJ describes such magazines as “standard capacity” and “constitutionally protected.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.