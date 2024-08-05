Kamala Harris in 2023: ‘We Are Very Proud of Bidenomics’

Harris’s faith in “Bidenomics” comes as as the Dow dropped 900 points and the Nasdaq sunk six percent in a global market rout Monday morning, CNBC reported, raising fears of a recession:

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday as part of a global market sell-off centered around U.S. recession fears. Japan’s Nikkei 22 plunged 12% in its worst day since the 1987 Black Monday crash for Wall Street. … Fears of a U.S. recession were the main culprit for the global market meltdown after Friday’s disappointing July jobs report. Investors are also concerned that the Federal Reserve is behind in cutting interest rates to bolster an economic slowdown, with the central bank choosing instead to keep rates at the highest in two decades last week.

“STOCK MARKETS ARE CRASHING, JOBS NUMBERS ARE TERRIBLE, WE ARE HEADING TO WORLD WAR lll, AND WE HAVE TWO OF THE MOST INCOMPETENT “LEADERS” IN HISTORY,” former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday. “THIS IS NOT GOOD!!!”

A near majority (45 percent) of voters believe their “personal finances” will be better off if former President Donald Trump defeats Harris in November, while only 25 percent say the same if Harris wins, a CBS News/YouGov poll found Sunday.

Forty-four percent said they will be worse off if Harris wins, as only 38 percent said the same if Trump wins. Thirty-one percent said their “personal finances” will stay the same if Harris becomes president. Only 17 percent said the same of a Trump victory.