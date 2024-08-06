Minnesota’s leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D), whom Vice President Kamala Harris (D) has reportedly chosen to be her running mate, helped make his state a place where children could undergo sex changes.

The Associated Press (AP) reported on March 23, 2023, “Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order two weeks ago to protect the rights of people from Minnesota and other states to receive gender-affirming health care in the state.”

Minnesota lawmakers passed legislation to make their state a “trans refuge” for young people seeking sex change surgery, Fox News reported on March 25, 2023.

The outlet noted:

This legislation is meant to ensure that children undergoing gender transition procedures allowed under Minnesota law cannot be governed by child protection laws of other states. It’s a direct response to neighboring South Dakota, where Republican Gov. Kristi Noem signed a law banning puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone treatments and sex-change operations for transgender individuals under the age of 18. … “The most insidious aspect of this bill is the language that adds children who are being denied ‘gender-affirming care’ (defined as everything from therapy to hormone blockers, to transition surgery) to what amounts to the definition for a child ‘in need of protection or services’ in Minnesota, allowing the courts to take ‘emergency custody’ of the child,” said Bob Roby, a licensed attorney in Minnesota with more than 30 years experience in family and juvenile court.

In a social media post Monday, the X account called “Expose Them” shared a video and said Walz in 2023 invited families who are helping their children change their sex to attend the signing of the executive order.

“He’s incredibly evil, which makes him a perfect fit for Kamala’s VP,” the account said in the caption of the video:

Last year Tim Walz signed an executive order that made Minnesota a sanctuary state for child gender abuse. He invited families like this one who are transitioning their 6 year-olds. He's incredibly evil, which makes him a perfect fit for Kamala's VP. pic.twitter.com/xwkZ48P3kG — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) August 6, 2024

In March 2023, KARE 11’s report on Walz’s executive order highlighted other states that took action against what the outlet described as “gender-affirming care”:

Harris has reportedly chosen Walz as her running mate for the White House in 2024, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. She is expected to introduce him during a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, per Breitbart News.