Reports: Harris Has Picked Tim Walz as VP Running Mate

Multiple reports Tuesday morning indicated Kamala Harris has personally chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her vice presidential running mate for the White House in 2024.

She will introduce the Midwestern governor, former U.S. Army non-commissioned officer, and union supporter at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia. Then they will begin a tour of key battleground states.

The Harris campaign had reportedly planned to make the announcement via video message before the rally, though the exact timing remained unclear, according to AP.

It appears many Democrats are waiting for the campaign’s official announcement before offering their observations on the choice.

Last month the 60-year-old announced his support for Harris a day after President Joe Biden ended his candidacy despite being the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, as Breitbart News reported.

Walz, the 41st governor of Minnesota since 2019, simply put out a tweet indicating he had spoken with Harris in the wake of Biden’s departure from the ticket and that she had landed his support.

