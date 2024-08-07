Nearly one-third of Americans believe the process of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Democrat presidential nominee has been “unfair,” a weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think the process by which Kamala Harris has become the expected Democratic presidential nominee has been…?” listing, “fair,” “unfair,” and “not sure” as the options.

Less than half across the board, 44 percent, believe the process has been “fair,” but about one-third, 32 percent, say it has been “unfair.” Another quarter of respondents, 24 percent, remain unsure.

Opinions vary on party lines. For example, most Republicans, 65 percent, believe the process of Harris’s coronation by Democrat elites has been “unfair” — a sentiment also held by 29 percent of independents but just four percent of Democrats. Just 37 percent of independents believe it has been a “fair” process, and 35 percent are unsure. Among Democrats, 83 percent believe the process has been fair, but 13 percent are unsure.

When President Joe Biden announced his decision to step away from running for reelection, he tapped Harris to replace him. Democrats quickly fell in line, throwing their support behind the former California U.S. senator.

“So, now that the process has played out from the grassroots bottom-up, we are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) excitedly announced in July, clapping his hands as no one else joined in.

“Vice President Harris secured a majority of delegates,” he continued. “Today, in Wisconsin and across America, we begin our next chapter, and it will be our best yet. Vice President Harris will beat Donald Trump and become the next President of the United States of America,” Schumer said, pointing to the audience, wagging his finger, and asking, “Applause?” Still, no one clapped.

TOUGH CROWD, CHUCK! Nobody likes Kamala. pic.twitter.com/it0lukrw7A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

Despite the apparent lack of enthusiasm, Democrats have charged on, coronating Harris as their nominee without the help of actual voters. The decision was made official on Friday, as the Democratic National Committee (DNC) nominated Harris — the only eligible candidate to receive votes — alienating 14 million Democrat voters in the process.