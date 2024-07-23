WATCH: No One Claps as Chuck Schumer Endorses Harris for President; Asks for Applause, Still No One Claps

No one clapped when Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) formally and emphatically offered his support — and that of fellow Democrats — for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee in place of President Joe Biden, and the awkward moment went viral following his announcement Tuesday in a press conference.

“President Biden’s selfless decision has given the Democratic Party the opportunity to unite behind a new nominee. And boy, oh boy, are we enthusiastic,” Schumer said at the beginning of the press conference, asserting that Harris has successfully earned the support of Democrats for the nomination, bizarrely claiming that this decision was from the grassroots up.

“In quick order, Vice President Harris has done a truly impressive job securing the majority of delegates needed to win the Democratic Party’s nomination to be our next President to the United States. The vast majority of my senators quickly and enthusiastically endorsed her,” he said, ignoring the fact that actual Democrat voters did not make this decision.

“So now that the process has played out from the grassroots bottom up, we are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris,” Schumer excitedly announced, clapping his hands. He quickly noticed no one else was clapping and awkwardly added, “I’m clapping. You don’t have to.”

Chuck Schumer just had a humiliating Jeb Bush moment He says “we are here today to throw our support behind Kamala!” *nobody claps* So he starts awkwardly clapping Oofpic.twitter.com/uh7Ffqap4d — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 23, 2024

A few seconds passed, which Schumer filled with awkward laughing before adding, “It’s a happy day. What can I say?”

Another viral clip reveals this was not the only instance of Schumer attempting to get audible support during his press conference with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

Schumer attempted to tout Harris as the next President of United States, pumping his fist.

“Vice President Harris secured a majority of delegates. Today in Wisconsin and across America, we begin our next chapter, and it will be our best yet. Vice President Harris will beat Donald Trump and become the next President of the United States of America,” Schumer said. He then pointed to the audience, wagging his finger asking, “Applause?”

After no one clapped, Schumer quickly smiled and called on Jeffries to take his turn after the second awkward moment with no applause for Harris.

TOUGH CROWD, CHUCK! Nobody likes Kamala. pic.twitter.com/it0lukrw7A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

According to a YouGov survey taken the day Biden announced he is no longer seeking reelection, just 37 percent believe Harris should be the Democrat nominee, while over one-third, 35 percent, believe it should be someone else. The same survey found that while 60 percent of Democrats said Harris should be the nominee, another 40 percent either think it should be someone else or are not sure. The breakdown of that 40 percent shows 21 percent of Democrats saying it should be “someone else,” and 19 percent remaining unsure.

WATCH the entire presser below: