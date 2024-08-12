Former President Donald Trump (R) is reportedly taking legal action against President Joe Biden’s (D) Justice Department regarding the unprecedented August 8, 2022, raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The former president is planning to sue the department for $100 million in damages. Fox News reported Monday that his memo claims “tortious conduct by the United States against President Trump.”

The raid occurred during a federal investigation after Trump was accused of improperly keeping classified records.

“After the raid, Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed to investigate. Smith ultimately brought 37 felony counts against Trump, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts,” the Fox report said.

In July, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case against Trump. Citing the Constitution’s Appointment Clause, the judge ruled Smith was unlawfully appointed and funded.

When his home was raided, Trump said, “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

He later said the FBI conducted a “deep and ugly search” of his son Barron Trump’s room. In addition, wife Melania Trump reportedly bought a fresh wardrobe after the agents “contaminated” her clothes while they searched her room, according to Breitbart News.

In regard to the legal action Trump is planning against the Justice Department, his attorney, Daniel Epstein, said, “What President Trump is doing here is not just standing up for himself – he is standing up for all Americans who believe in the rule of law and believe that you should hold the government accountable when it wrongs you.”

In September 2022, an I&I/TIPP Polls survey found the raid on Trump’s home did not have a negative affect among Republicans as to his then “potential” 2024 presidential bid, according to Breitbart News.

Trump is now running against Vice President Kamala Harris (D) for the White House in the fast-approaching November election.