Donald Trump: Kamala Harris ‘Believes in Tampons in Boys’ Bathrooms;’ That Is Why She Chose Tim Walz

Former President Donald Trump said Vice President Kamala Harris believes in far-left — policies like putting tampons in boys’ restrooms — which is evident due to her choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her running mate, as he signed that into legislation. “She believes in that, too,” Trump said.

“She doesn’t want to build the wall, even though walls work,” Trump said of Harris during an X Spaces conversation with Elon Musk on Monday.

Listen Below:

“I built hundreds of miles of wall, and that’s why we had such good numbers,” Trump continued. “I was going to add 200 miles. We bought it; we could’ve flipped it up in three weeks, and they sold it for five cents on the dollar. I said, ‘Wow, that means they actually do want to have open borders.'”

“She wants to have open borders, and, now, she’s going like she’s tough on the border. It’s such a lie,” the former president added.

Musk chimed in, saying, “Yeah, it’s certainly not true,” adding, “Obviously, what’s happening overnight is they’re rewriting history and making Kamala sound like a moderate when, in fact, she is far left — like, far, far left.”

“Worse than Bernie Sanders,” Trump said. “She is considered more liberal, by far, than Bernie Sanders — and if she’s going to be our president, very quickly, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

“She’ll go back to all of the things that she believes in,” Trump continued. “She believes in defunding the police. She believes in no fracking. Zero. Now, all of a sudden, she’s saying, ‘No, I really want to see fracking.’ If she gets in, the day she gets in, she’ll end fracking.”

“If you vote for her, it’s worse than Biden, and Biden was bad,” Trump added. “I’m telling you, she will be worse than him because she’s a believer in radical left, and he wasn’t.”

Trump went on to say that Harris believes in putting tampons in boys’ restrooms because she picked Walz as her running mate.

“Her running mate approved — signed into legislation — tampons in boys’ bathrooms. Now, that’s all I have to hear. Tampons in boys’ bathrooms. And that means she believes in that, too. She picked this guy because he was the closest to her,” Trump said.

“If we have a Democrat, at this moment, as our president, I don’t think our country can survive,” the 45th president added.

Musk concurred, saying, “I think we’re in massive trouble, frankly, with a Kamala administration.”

“And I think, really, it’s essential that you win — for the good of the country — this election,” Musk added.

