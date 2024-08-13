Vice President Kamala Harris (D) apparently required rally attendees in Arizona on Friday to present photo IDs even though she and President Joe Biden (D) have opposed voter ID laws.

Fox News reported that Harris and her radical leftist running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), were set to hold the rally at Desert Diamond Arena.

The venue was only revealed on Thursday, the day before the rally, the article said.

Only those who had RSVP’ed an email invitation and provided “a matching government-issued photo ID” were allowed to enter Harris’s Arizona campaign event.

A screenshot with information about the rally said the Arizona Democrat Party sent out the invitation emails, which said those with an RSVP and matching ID were allowed to enter the arena due to security concerns, per RNC Research’s post:

Social media users were quick to respond to the news, one person writing, “Dems want ID to get into a rally but not to vote???”

“ID’s for a rally but not a federal election? I’m calling bullshit on the bullshit! Get it together,” another user commented, while someone else said, “All this security protocol for ticketing. Yet they demand nothing be done for the security of the vote.” Harris does not support election integrity, as Breitbart News has reported. The outlet quoted Brianna Lyman of the Federalist. She stated: The Biden-Harris administration has vehemently opposed measures to safeguard elections such as voter ID laws and laws preventing foreign nationals from voting in federal elections. Harris, both as a senator and vice president, has been vocal about her determination to dismantle any semblance of security in elections — a frightening foreshadowing of what could be to come should she win in November.

Leftists put huge pressure on Harris recently to stand her ground regarding her radical positions on major legislative issues, per Breitbart News.

“The radicalized wing of the Democrat party appears to be concerned about Harris’s seeming pivot to the middle,” the article read.