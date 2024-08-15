White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say on Wednesday if President Joe Biden will demand Vice President Kamala Harris pardon Hunter Biden if she wins in November.

A jury found Hunter guilty of three gun violations this summer. He is scheduled to stand trial for alleged tax violations in early September.

“You said from the podium that President Biden would not pardon his son. If Vice President Harris is elected, would he tell her also to not pardon his son?” a reporter asked Jean-Pierre during a White House briefing.

“That’s a hypothetical,” Jean-Pierre replied.

“He said he would not pardon his son, and I’m just going to leave it there,” she added, insisting that Biden would not issue a pardon:

AND SO IT BEGINS: KJP won't say if Biden would instruct Kamala to pardon Hunter Biden if she were to be elected. pic.twitter.com/Yn4Qi3p4EQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 14, 2024

In June, the White House left open the idea that Joe Biden might commute Hunter Biden’s pending federal sentence following his gun-related conviction.

Hunter’s sentencing is scheduled for November after the election. He faces up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.

Hunter’s gun trial judge, Maryellen Noreika, recently delivered a one-year sentence to a defendant in a similar gun case. The defense asked for a six-month sentence, but Noreika gave him one year.

RELATED — Alex Marlow: Hunter Biden’s Gun Charges an ‘Open and Shut Case’

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.