Tiger Suffers Setback in Court as Judge Gives Prosecutors Access to Golf Legend’s Prescription Drug History

Golf great Tiger Woods has lost a bid to exclude his prescription drug records from the courtroom in his latest drunk driving case, according to reports.
Last month, prosecutors had announced that they intended to seek the golfer’s records from Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach to ascertain if any of the drugs prescribed to Woods warned users against driving after taking them. Prosecutors also wanted to know what drugs Woods was prescribed, how many pills were part of each prescription, and what restrictions were placed on their usage.
Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan, objected to the request and told the judge that the golfer “has a constitutional right to privacy in the records.”
Woods was arrested at the end of March and charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusing to submit to a urine test, following a rollover accident in Florida.
Officers said they felt Woods was driving impaired and administered a breathalyzer. He passed that test proving that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol, but refused to take a urine test.
Woods has had several incidents with motor vehicle accidents and subsequent charges of driving under the influence. In 2021, his career was nearly ended after a crash in California left him with severe leg injuries.
In 2017, he was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods entered a guilty plea to the charge of reckless driving and paid a $250 fine in addition to attending DUI classes.
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