PHOTO: Army Veteran Honored with Special Gift for Dedication to Fellow Military Members

A U.S. Army veteran in Colorado Springs, Colorado, received a special gift from the community that appreciates his dedication to fellow veterans and their families.

Corwin Toyota, News 5, and others nominated Cody Halfpop to receive a new Tacoma pickup truck that will last him for years to come, KOAA reported Friday.

He is grateful for the updated vehicle because his older truck has 300,000 miles on it.

Halfpop serves as a programs manager for the Special Forces Foundation, according to his profile on the website.

“Cody joined the team last year after leaning on the foundation several times to help fellow Green Berets and their families in crisis. Cody’s own 20 year career in Special Forces has driven him to seek out those in need and to assist through the difficult transition phase into civilian life,” the site read.

The Green Berets, also known as U.S. Army Special Forces, was founded in the early 1950s and members have since undertaken many extremely sensitive missions and operated in numerous war zones, according to History.com.

“Distinct from conventional forces, the elite Green Berets work in small teams and specialize in psychological and guerrilla operations,” the site read: