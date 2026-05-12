Trump: Xi Could Help with Deal with Iran, But We Don’t Need It

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping could help with a deal with Iran, but added that the United States does not need help.

Trump’s comments came in response to a question from Breitbart News during a gaggle with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, en route to Beijing, China.

“Do you think President Xi can help and contribute to a deal with Iran?” Breitbart News asked.

“He could. I mean, it might be. I don’t think we need any help with Iran, to be honest with you. They’re defeated militarily, and they’ll either do the right thing, or we’ll finish the job.”

According to the White House pool report, the president was asked by another outlet what his message to Xi on Iran is.

“I think number one, we’re going to have a long talk about it. I think he’s been relatively good, to be honest with you. Look at the blockade. No problem. They get a lot of their oil from that area. We’ve had no problem,” Trump said.

“And he’s been a friend of mine. He’s been somebody that we get along with. And I think you’re going to see that good things are going to happen. This is going to be a very exciting trip. A lot of good things are going to happen,” he added.

Trump has noted that he is looking forward to the trip, which comes as he has redefined America’s standing on the world stage economically, militarily, and diplomatically since returning to office in January 2025.

“President Trump has undoubtedly restored American strength on the world stage – showing the entire world that the days of Biden-era weakness are over. The President has secured key trade deals, solved eight global conflicts through his peace through strength policies, and built the greatest military in the world – whose results speak for themselves,” White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement last month.

“The United States is respected again thanks to President Trump’s leadership, and the President looks forward to visiting China, which he is expecting to be a very positive visit that will lay the groundwork for many positive results achieved in the coming years between our countries,” Wales added.