DNC Livewire Night 3 *** Pathological Liar Tim Walz in Spotlight

Wednesday marks the third night of the highly dysfunctional Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, and Democrats are scrambling to figure out how to execute convention logistics properly. The first two nights, they pushed their current and former presidents of the United States past primetime — neither Joe Biden nor Barack Obama took the stage before 11:00 p.m. on the East Coast — and Democrats struggled to find any coherent message at all.

The Democrats have spent the first two days griping about former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee for the third straight election, whipping out as many ludicrous insults as they can. They have been mostly policy-free in their speeches, instead spending their time on stage trying to convince themselves that working-class voters are not abandoning Democrats in droves and that abortion really is the quintessential issue of this millennium. Neither is true, so they are basically stuck with running on “good vibes” and having DJs play cool playlists while they do fake ceremonial votes that celebrities like rapper Lil Jon make surprise appearances at.

On Wednesday, all eyes will be on the pathological liar Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris selected as her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Walz has demonstrably lied about his service record in the Minnesota National Guard, claiming falsely, multiple times, that he served “in war” and inflating his rank upon retirement. Even the establishment media, so desperate to protect Democrats, admit Walz is a liar, with both the New York Times and Axios joining the fray in the past day. Walz has not just stolen valor by lying about his service record, he has, per CNN, lied about his drunk driving arrest in 1995, lied about how his children were conceived (they were not conceived via in vitro fertilization despite Walz publicly claiming, multiple times, that they were), and even about what seasoning he puts on his tacos in a fake interview with his running mate. For someone to lie about so many serious but also so many trivial things raises dire questions about whether he can trusted about anything, ever, at all.

Walz’s compulsive dishonesty is set to be on display for what little of the nation is actually paying attention to this train wreck of a convention, as the Nielsen television ratings the past two nights show a sharp drop off in viewership compared with the last time Democrats had a convention — eight years ago in 2016. Furthermore, despite the undeniable energy among party faithful that they have a candidate who can walk and talk instead of the cadaver that is Biden (whom they unceremoniously dumped in one of the worst coups in political history), there is also a palpable message seeping through from party elders to the base: This election is not in the bag, and they are worried that Trump will win. Both Michelle Obama and Barack Obama (who is weirdly obsessed with Trump, as evidenced by his Tuesday evening speech) made clear toward the ends of their addresses to the convention that they do not believe Harris has this election won and that they very well could lose it.

Speaking of the coup against Biden, the grand orchestrator of that — former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — will also address the convention on Wednesday evening. What — if anything — she says about Biden, whose rotted hulk of a political corpse she left on the side of the road when she pushed him aside for Harris, will be interesting, to say the least. Also interesting will be whether she tries, as others have, to differentiate Harris from Biden and keep her out of the various policy messes that she and Biden made together.

When it comes to appealing to suburban women, too, there is no better speaker for Democrats than Wednesday evening’s other star attraction, former President Bill Clinton. The serial philanderer himself will get up two nights after his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, addressed the convention. It is unclear at this time if Clinton will mention his friends Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, or Bill Cosby on the stage, but how this guy has managed to avoid the reputation destruction those others who engaged in similar behavior have is quite amazing. Never forget that Bill Clinton was credibly accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women. Maybe Trump could bring them to one of the upcoming debates (like he did in 2016 against Hillary) and ask “prosecutor Kamala Harris” if she could do something for their cases against the former president.

As it all goes down, yet again, in Chicago for the third and almost final night (thank the heavens this is almost over), follow along here, on Breitbart News, for live breaking news and analysis of what is happening.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is coming onto the stage now as all the cast and characters of useless Democrats hog up all they’re primetime airtime, and keep pushing their main talent until much later in the evening than most people watch. So, it seems the Democrats have not fixed any of their logistical problems yet, and they are just filling lots of time with no actual message.

It’s worth noting the very first lyrics of Morris’s song when she took the stage were: “If you don’t like it, get the hell out.”

That’s not a very inclusive message.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is introducing country music star Maren Morris. Actress Mindy Kaling is emceeing much of this third evening of the DNC as well. Morris should be coming up to perform soon.

When Jon Polin, the father of an Israeli-American held hostage in Gaza, says it is not a political issue the crowd applauds. He says that Biden and Harris are working are working for a cease-fire deal to bring the hostages home and “stop the despair in Gaza.” The crowd is very tepidly applauding the Polins, who have been through hell thanks to radical Islamic terrorists.

Family members of Israeli-American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza right now are speaking at the DNC. This is powerful to hear from them, but how the radical left protester side of the Democrats’ coalition reacts to this will be interesting.

Washed-up has-been former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who “ran” in the GOP primary against Trump this cycle but lost so badly he didn’t even register, is apparently in the audience at the DNC now meeting the Arkansas delegation:

Spotted greeting the Arkansas delegation at the DNC: ⁦@AsaHutchinson⁩ pic.twitter.com/FYPvpsVYTR — Robert Costa (@costareports) August 21, 2024

Here’s radical Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. He’s pushing George Floyd hard from the stage, citing phone calls from both Walz and Harris he says he received encouraging him to pursue the “legacy of George Floyd.”

Pretty amazing the Democrats are now from their stage at their convention celebrating the riots of 2020, the lawlessness that saw cities burn.

Blunt Rochester ends her speech by screaming weirdly into the microphone and as her voice cracked she said something like “let’s go” then ran off the stage.

Here we go again with the giant procession of run-of-the-mill Democrats, as Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE)–who’s running for Senate in Delaware–is speaking now from the stage. It’s going to be another long and boring night it seems, as Blunt Rochester is screaming like a psycho into the microphone about “DONALD TRUMP!” yet again.

CNN’s panel is currently discussing whether Walz can connect with regular Americans unlike the elitists Harris represents. David Urban, a former Trump official, raises the point that Walz can only prove it by actually campaigning–which he has yet to do.