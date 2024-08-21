Exclusive Video — Jill Stein’s Message to Kamala Harris: Retire Now, ‘the World Would Be a Better Place’

Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein exclusively told Breitbart News that her message to Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is “go find a real job” or “retire,” which would make the world “a better place.”

Stein spoke with Breitbart News videographer Matthew Perdie following her rally at the Grace Church of Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, which countered the second night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

When asked if she had a direct message for Harris, Stein did not mince words.

“I would say, ‘Go find a real job. Do something useful for people instead of for the economic elites that you are serving,'” she said. “Kamala Harris, as an aside, she goes with the wind. She’s a weathervane, and she looks at which way the wind is blowing, so she’s not someone who comes with real values or a real cause to serve.”

“I would say to Kamala Harris, you know, ‘Get a life, get some values, and actually do something for the American people, not just the economic elites that you’ve been serving because this is a disaster. It has been a disaster under both corporate parties, in my view, but that includes your administration and your actions here over the past almost four years.'”

Stein then challenged Harris to retire from politics, sharing her belief that it would have a positive impact on the world.

“I’d say, ‘Kamala Harris, you could retire right now. You go ahead and do that, and the world would be a better place,'” Stein declared.

At another point in the interview, Stein predicted it is “a matter of time” before Harris’s “ship” sinks.

“The Democrats have just cooked their own goose here,” Stein emphasized.

MORE — Jill Stein: Kamala Harris Was “Coronated” by the Democrat Party