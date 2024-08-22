CHICAGO, Illinois–Former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that those in the “so-called far left may find a greater, if not home, at least comfort in the policies offered by Republicans” than in the Democratic Party.

Breitbart News caught up with Ramaswamy at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the final evening of the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Breitbart News asked the America First champion for his thoughts on the dichotomy between the half-hearted Democrat protests at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July and the fiery protests that have persisted at the DNC this week in Chicago and what they mean for the Democratic Party.

“Look, I think what it means for the left is that many people who are in the so-called far-left may actually find a greater, if not home, at least comfort in the policies offered by Republicans: To economically lift up the plight of Americans who are suffering, to stay out of World War III,” Ramaswamy said.

“I think that’s something that I hope that many of the people protesting out there who say they are anti-war — if you want to stay out of World War III, vote for the guy who actually kept us out of wars during his four years in office,” he added referencing former President Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy sees a deeper happening in the fabric of the American political landscape, where Trump’s policies can actually appeal to many who never considered supporting him.

“I see it as a remixing of the political landscape, Nick. I just don’t think it’s about Republicans versus Democrats. I think it’s deeper than that,” he said. “I think America First can interestingly pull in a lot of people who never knew they would’ve voted for Trump, but actually, you know what, even if they didn’t last time, we can still bring them along this time around. That’s actually what I think it shows.”

On another note, Ramaswamy said fences have been erected around the DNC’s security perimeter to protect delegates from protesters and challenged the party to do the same for the country to protect its citizens.

“If the Democratic Party cares as much about keeping their own protesters out of their own convention as they do now, [if they] can translate that to keeping people out of the country, from entering illegally, our border crisis would be solved,” he said.

“They’re building walls here. They’re making arrests for people who break the law. Well, do that in the rest of the country, not just to protect your delegates at your convention, but to protect our own citizens,” he continued. “And, if so, I would applaud them, but the fact of the matter is they aren’t, and that’s why we need a new president.”