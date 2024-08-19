Pro-Palestinian Protesters Breach Wall at Democratic National Convention

Matt Perdie
Matt Perdie/Breitbart News
Elizabeth Weibel

Pro-Palestinian protesters breached part of a security wall set up around the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday.

Video footage posted on X shows protesters chanting, “End the occupation now.”

Several protesters can be seen standing on the other side of the breached security wall while one protester shakes the wall.

Breitbart News’s Matthew Perdie also filmed a video in which protesters can be heard chanting, “Free, free Palestine,” “Victory to Palestine,” and “End the Occupation Now.”

Protesters can also be heard chanting, “Biden-Harris, you can’t hide. Stop funding the genocide.”

The protesters breaching the wall comes as several pro-Palestinian protests have been scheduled throughout the week of the convention.

