Pro-Palestinian Protesters Breach Wall at Democratic National Convention

Pro-Palestinian protesters breached part of a security wall set up around the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday.

Video footage posted on X shows protesters chanting, “End the occupation now.”

Several protesters can be seen standing on the other side of the breached security wall while one protester shakes the wall.

DNC Day 1- Pro-Palestinian protestors have broken down a portion of the DNC border gate and are climbing the gate and debating whether or not to flood in | @FrontlinesTPUSA of pic.twitter.com/THMEx4TUFC — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

🚨BREAKING: Hamas Protesters breach USSS Security Perimeter in Chicago at the DNC. Buckle up. Part 2 pic.twitter.com/tBb6Y2CdZT — RealBenGeller (@RealBenGeller) August 19, 2024

Breitbart News’s Matthew Perdie also filmed a video in which protesters can be heard chanting, “Free, free Palestine,” “Victory to Palestine,” and “End the Occupation Now.”

Protesters can also be heard chanting, “Biden-Harris, you can’t hide. Stop funding the genocide.”

The protesters breaching the wall comes as several pro-Palestinian protests have been scheduled throughout the week of the convention.