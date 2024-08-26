Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by one point in a head-to-head matchup, an Echelon Insights survey found Monday, underscoring Trump’s ability to overcome his opponent’s “honeymoon” phase since she joined the race last month.

Trump’s slight lead over Harris remains virtually unchanged (49-47 percent) since Echelon Insights released its findings in July.

Echelon Insights found on August 26:

Trump: 49%

Harris: 48%

In a full field, Trump and Harris are tied:

Trump: 48%

Harris: 48%

Stein: 1%

Oliver: 1%

West: 1%

The poll sampled 1,031 likely voters from August 23-25, with a 3.6-point margin of error.

The three top issues facing voters were, first, cost of living (25 percent); second, immigration (14 percent); and third, jobs and the economy (12 percent), according to the poll.

The issues are significant because, under the Biden-Harris administration, inflation soared about 20 percent across the board and millions of people invaded the southern border while illegal migrants were accused of committing heinous crimes.

The administration’s record on the most important issues is a topic the Harris campaign tries to avoid by simultaneously taking credit for some of the administration’s record while casting Trump as the incumbent. The contradiction wrongly frames Trump as the candidate responsible for soaring migrant crime and spiking inflation, situations that arose under the Biden-Harris administration.

The contradiction stems from the media’s failure to widely ignore a “catch-22″ rooted within Harris’s candidacy: Harris cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s claim of solving those key issues. However, Harris must tout the administration’s policy successes to validate her record and candidacy.

