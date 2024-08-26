WATCH — Cotton: Dems Under Harris Are So Far Left that a Kennedy Endorsed a Republican:

To avoid repeated controversy from four years ago, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt — a Republican appointed by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in 2023 — is explaining to voters that state law prohibits county boards of elections from beginning to process mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

“The terminology is normally called pre-canvasing,” Schmidt, a former Philadelphia city commissioner who clashed with Trump online after the 2020 election, explained to Fox News Digital. “Plenty of other states allow the county boards to begin that process in advance of Election Day, whether it’s three days or seven days or however long. But in Pennsylvania, counties can only begin that process at 7 a.m. on election morning.”

In early November 2020, Pennsylvania officials warned the processing of mail-in ballots, votes at the polls, and absentee ballots could take several days to complete, Breitbart News reported November 2.

On November 10, 2020, the outlet said Republican members of the state’s House of Representatives called for an audit of the election results to be led by the legislature while also demanding the results “not be certified, nor electors be seated, until the audit is complete,” according to a Breitbart News article.

It is important to note that in June, a Marist poll found that Trump was edging out President Joe Biden (D) in Pennsylvania, the findings being reported before Biden dropped out of the race.

A more recent poll showed Trump was leading Harris in Pennsylvania prior to the Democrat National Convention (DNC), Breitbart News reported on August 19.

“Surveying 800 likely voters between August 18 and 19, 2024, with a ± 3.5 percent margin of error, the Insider Advantage poll shows Trump besting Harris by just one point — 47 percent to 46 percent,” the outlet said.