Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania

A poll shows former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania on the eve of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).
Surveying 800 likely voters between August 18 and 19, 2024, with a ± 3.5 percent margin of error, the Insider Advantage poll shows Trump besting Harris by just one point — 47 percent to 46 percent.
New PENNSYLVANIA poll by @InsiderPolling
Trump: 47%
Harris: 46%
Other: 3%
#86 (2.0/3.0) | 800 LV | 8/18-19 | ±3.46%https://t.co/B07shaSyMl pic.twitter.com/tQjpnAfaBB
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 19, 2024
As Breitbart News reported on Monday, the poll comes just before the former president mounts a major offensive in battleground states like Pennsylvania, which will likely have an effect on the polling over the next month in lead up to the November election.
“The Trump campaign is going full bore against the Kamala campaign and highlighting all the disastrous policies she implemented for the last four years,” a Trump campaign official told Breitbart News. “She can’t hide from her radical record.”
Per the report:
On Monday afternoon, Trump will tour a factory — Precision Custom Components — in York, Pennsylvania, alongside his former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Just before Trump is there, his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) will tour another factory — DiSorb Systems Inc. — a couple hours away in Philadelphia.
This focus on economic policy and energy policy on Monday in Pennsylvania is designed to draw a contrast with Harris’s destructive visions on both major issues, campaign sources told Breitbart News.
Then, on Tuesday, Trump will head to Michigan and Vance to Wisconsin to highlight Harris’s and Democrats’ radical views on crime. At the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell, Michigan, Trump is set to on Tuesday afternoon appear alongside several sheriffs from Michigan to focus on the surge in crime Democrats have ushered into the state. Vance, meanwhile, will appear at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to highlight how the radical left in 2020 lit fires at the building and destroyed properties nearby.
Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes and will be one of the most contested races in the election, alongside Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Trump won Pennsylvania against Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election but lost to Joe Biden in 2020.
Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.