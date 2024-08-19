Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania

A poll shows former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania on the eve of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Surveying 800 likely voters between August 18 and 19, 2024, with a ± 3.5 percent margin of error, the Insider Advantage poll shows Trump besting Harris by just one point — 47 percent to 46 percent.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, the poll comes just before the former president mounts a major offensive in battleground states like Pennsylvania, which will likely have an effect on the polling over the next month in lead up to the November election.

“The Trump campaign is going full bore against the Kamala campaign and highlighting all the disastrous policies she implemented for the last four years,” a Trump campaign official told Breitbart News. “She can’t hide from her radical record.”

Per the report: