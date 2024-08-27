Republicans Move Battleground Closer in Pennsylvania in Voter Registration Numbers

Republicans are moving the battlefield closer in Pennsylvania, data looking at the voter registration numbers in the Keystone State suggest.

Data looking at the net gain in voter registration numbers for Republicans could spell trouble for Democrats in November. Over the last week alone, Republicans saw a net gain of 1,926 registered voters in the state, per Decision Desk HQ’s Michael Pruser. Since July, Republicans saw a net gain of 5,769 registered voters, and, over the entirety of 2024, beginning January 3, Republicans have seen a net gain of 82,858.

Over the Biden-Harris term, Republicans have seen a net gain of 333,592 registered voters. While Democrats still have an advantage of more than 352,200 registered voters, Republicans have about two months to close that gap.

As Breitbart News reported, Democrats have been losing registered voters in Pennsylvania at a far greater pace than Republicans. Democrats lost 327,823 more voters than Republicans in the Keystone State from November 2020 to August 12, 2024.

This coincides with the greater trend of Republicans quietly closing the voter registration gap in several battleground states — not just Pennsylvania — as Democrats appear to be hemorrhaging voters. Republicans have gained in states such as California, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, and West Virginia.

In New Jersey, for instance — a state that former President Donald Trump is making a play for in the 2024 election cycle — 152,918 Republican voters have been added since November 2020. Democrats, in turn, lost 2,537 voters.

