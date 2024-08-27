Republicans Move Battleground Closer in Pennsylvania in Voter Registration Numbers

Republicans are moving the battlefield closer in Pennsylvania, data looking at the voter registration numbers in the Keystone State suggest.
Data looking at the net gain in voter registration numbers for Republicans could spell trouble for Democrats in November. Over the last week alone, Republicans saw a net gain of 1,926 registered voters in the state, per Decision Desk HQ’s Michael Pruser. Since July, Republicans saw a net gain of 5,769 registered voters, and, over the entirety of 2024, beginning January 3, Republicans have seen a net gain of 82,858.
Over the Biden-Harris term, Republicans have seen a net gain of 333,592 registered voters. While Democrats still have an advantage of more than 352,200 registered voters, Republicans have about two months to close that gap.
With Pennsylvania's weekly registration update today, I'd like to look at the net change (R vs. D) over five distinct periods.
🔴Week: R + 1,926
🔴Month: R + 5,769
🔴Year (January 3rd): R + 82,858
🔴Mid-Term: R + 197,342
🔴Presidential: R + 333,592
The county breakdown for… pic.twitter.com/pifkCYNKh6
— Michael Pruser (@MichaelPruser) August 26, 2024
As Breitbart News reported, Democrats have been losing registered voters in Pennsylvania at a far greater pace than Republicans. Democrats lost 327,823 more voters than Republicans in the Keystone State from November 2020 to August 12, 2024.
This coincides with the greater trend of Republicans quietly closing the voter registration gap in several battleground states — not just Pennsylvania — as Democrats appear to be hemorrhaging voters. Republicans have gained in states such as California, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, and West Virginia.
In New Jersey, for instance — a state that former President Donald Trump is making a play for in the 2024 election cycle — 152,918 Republican voters have been added since November 2020. Democrats, in turn, lost 2,537 voters.
All Party Voter Registration Changes: November 2020 – July 2024.
Every state + county can be found in the drive.https://t.co/CmciuBjRzV pic.twitter.com/TlDwgJqTLy
— Michael Pruser (@MichaelPruser) August 12, 2024
As Breitbart News reported:
Another stunning example is in the swing state of North Carolina, where Republicans gained 36,422 voters. Democrats lost a whopping 221,437 voters over the past few years in the Tar Heel State.
Another interesting data point is New York, as Democrats lost 360,712 more voters than Republicans. This is also significant, as Trump also hopes to put New York in play.
Overall, the chart shows that Republicans have gained over 393,000 registered voters across the states listed, while Democrats have lost over 3.5 million since November 2020, mere months before Biden and Harris took over.
Another notable state is Florida. While Democrats thought, perhaps, for a fleeting moment, that the Sunshine State would be back in play with Vice President Kamala Harris at the helm, it now boasts more than one million more registered Republicans than Democrats — not to mention that Trump continues to trounce Harris in Florida polls.
Polls are making headlines as Trump is leading Harris in key states, including Pennsylvania. A Point/Red Eagle Politics/SoCal Strategies Pennsylvania poll of 713 likely voters, fielded August 23 — after the Democratic National Convention — still showed Trump leading Harris 48 to 47 percent in the key battleground state. An Echelon Insights survey examining the race in Pennsylvania also still showed Trump leading Harris in Pennsylvania.
🇺🇲 National poll by @EchelonInsights
Trump: 49%
Harris: 48%
—
Full field
Trump: 48%
Harris: 48%
Stein: 1%
Oliver: 1%
West: 1%
—
Generic Ballot
DEM: 48%
GOP: 48%
—
#22 (2.7/3.0) | 8/23-25 | 1,031 LV | ±3.6% https://t.co/cAX8zEHI5p pic.twitter.com/8rJVZF0snf
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 26, 2024
